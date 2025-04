Two local farmers have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to Irish agriculture at this year’s prestigious RDS Livestock Awards.

Jamie Kealy from County Carlow received the Dairy Herd Award, while Kilkenny’s John Donohue was honoured with the Sheep Ireland LambPlus Breeders Index Award.

The awards, part of the ‘Finding Common Ground’ festival, celebrate individuals and families who are driving both economic and environmental progress in Irish farming.