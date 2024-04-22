Local fire crews have been tackling an overnight blaze in Co Carlow.

Units from Bagenalstown Fire Brigade were called out at 10pm to a large wildfire near the Nine Stones car park on Mount Leinster.

It’s understood it was brought under control after midnight with personnel leaving the area at 1:30am this morning.

In an online posting they warn; “Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976 prohibits the cutting, grubbing, burning or other destruction of vegetation growing on “any land not then cultivated” between 1st March and 31st August annually. This is to protect bird life during the nesting season, to help prevent forest fires, and to protect vegetation and wildlife habitats during the months of growth and reproduction. Suspected breaches of Section 40 of the Wildlife Act can be reported to [email protected] or your local Garda Station. Breaches of Section 40 of the Wildlife Act constitute a wildlife crime and may result in prosecution.”

Meanwhile, with dry weather forecast for the next few days you’re being asked to not to light fires on upland areas as this can cause widespread environmental and ecological damage on upland areas.