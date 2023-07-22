Local forecaster may have found the key to Kilkenny lifting the Liam McCarthy Cup tomorrow

A local weather forecaster may have discovered the key to Kilkenny’s chances of winning the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship tomorrow.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says there’s a good chance the rain will clear for the final against Limerick tomorrow (Sunday) at GAA HQ.

But he says the Kilkenny Captain Eoin Cody should be aware there could be a strong breeze blowing into the Canal End goal in the second half of the decider:

“One little interesting feature that could make a difference is the wind is forecast to pick up around throw in time and actually be a north easterly easily, which will be blown directly from one end to the other from the Hill 16 into the Daven Stand.”

“The wind could play a factor, especially if it picks up in the second half.”