There’s been a rare sighting of the skies lit up in pink and green overnight.

The Northern Lights – or Aurora Borealis – have been visible all over Ireland.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly says it’s been the biggest display in 20 years…

“They gave us an unbelievable display last night and so many messages and so many photos shared from people

that saw it. So it was great that people saw it right across Carlow and Kikenny last night.

It’s always hard to predict just how strong the Northern Lights show will be, but there is a chance again tonight.

There is also a little bit more risk of a cloud tonight, but Carlow and Kilkenny doesn’t look too bad.

It could be a small bit of patchy fog or a cloud, but some clear spells. So if there is a display against night, there is a good chance in Carlow and Kilkenny. So look not when it’s completely dark away from lights and use the long exposure mode on your phone to get the best kind of picture to see the colors of it really.”