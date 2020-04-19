Local funeral director says people are adapting to new funeral service

A local funeral director says people are finding new ways to pay their respects during this pandemic.

Rory Healy runs Healy Funeral Home in Carlow.

He says locals have been very understanding about current restrictions on large gatherings, and have been compliant in limiting funerals to 10 people.

Rory claims that it has been positive to see how people adapt to the changes. He told KCLR news ”neighbours and friends will line the streets and the housing estates to wave off the families and to show their respect that way. He added ”while It’s difficult it’salso heartwarming to see how much people really care.”