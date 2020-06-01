Local hotel manager says it’s time to plan new ventures to enhance the county

It’s time to plan ahead, that’s the message from the manager of the Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny. This weekend would have been one of the busiest in Kilkenny’s tourism calendar. The Cat Laughs would normally take place this bank holiday weekend along with the Irish Open.

However, due to Covid 19 all these events were cancelled.

Colin Aherne is the manager with The Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny and also part of Kilkenny Tourism, he told KCLR news, these cancellations will have a huge negative impact, as they had planned for this weekend in their budget.

However, Mr Aherne remains optimistic and says they must now plan for the future and come up with new ways of bringing revenue back to the county.