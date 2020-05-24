Local Imam wishes Muslim community ”Eid Mubarak”

Today is the Muslim Festival of Eid – which marks the end of a month of fasting for Ramadan.

It’s been very different this year with the coronavirus crisis preventing the usual gatherings where people would normally meet family and neighbours to feast after the sun went down.

The local Imam has given KCLR a message for the whole Muslim community in Carlow Kilkenny – he says:

This year is a different Eid, which takes place on Sunday… We won’t be having our usual gathering because of Covid 19 and instead families are celebrating independently.

Still, it’s a moment of joy, sharing love and congratulations now that Ramadan is finished. I would like to wish everyone Eid Mubarak.. which means Blessed Festival …

…all the best Imam Ibrahim Noor