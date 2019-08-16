Local Kilkenny Library Chosen to Feature on Stamp Collection

A local library has been chosen to feature on a new An Post Campaign.

Kilkenny’s Carnegie Library was picked to feature on a new stamp collection by An Post.

Just four of the library buildings in Ireland that were funded by Scottish-American philanthropist, Andrew Carnegie, have been selected.

The Carnegie Library was officially opened in November 1910.

It is featured along with the libraries in Clondalkin in Dublin, Enniskerry in Wicklow and Athea in Limerick.