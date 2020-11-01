Local musician asks people to wear a mask – as he still suffers months on from Covid

A local musician who was diagnosed with Covid months ago says he’s still suffering from its effects.

Shane Sullivan is one of the talents featuring in tonight’s episode of ‘Backing the Backline’ on KCLR.

The show highlights how the pandemic has changed the lives of those in the entertainment industry in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Shane says his own experience with the virus has left him with many lingering problems – ”i’m only starting to gain my full sense of taste back. I still suffer with headaches and sore joint paints”. He added ”please do wear your mask as this virus is serious.”