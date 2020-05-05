Local rowing club to virtually row across the Atlantic Ocean for charity

A local rowing club is taking on the mammoth task of making it across the Atlantic Ocean during lockdown.

Members of Graiguenamanagh Rowing Club have decided that between them they will row the distance from home with all donations for their efforts going to a worthy cause.

They’ve set up a GoFundme page and Spinal Injuries Ireland will benefit from the money they raise.

Daniel Walsh is a member of the local rowing club and he told KCLR new who’s involved:

“There is currently 34 of us contributing consisting of some adults, teenagers and some kids, it’s just about having the fun, keeping motivated, keeping interested in rowing and i’d love people to get behind us and contribute to this great cause”.