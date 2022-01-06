It’s going to be extraordinarily challenging to keep all schools open between now and the February mid-term break.

Local school principals may have to make decisions in the coming days or weeks to keep some classes at home.

Most returned from the Christmas break today with reduced staffing and lower attendance rates due to Covid.

INTO President Joe McKeown says guidance and support will be offered where there are public health concerns in the case of an outbreak but he says schools will be able to make decisions locally if they encounter a staffing crisis.