Local student’s deportation order has been temporarily halted

A local student’s deportation order has been postponed for another 10 days.

In recent weeks, protests have been held for Michael Usiku, calling on the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to overturn the order.

Michael is currently studying in Carlow College but plans to return to his home country once his studies are complete.

Michael was told he must leave the country by today’s date because he wasn’t able to submit his college registration on time – documents which hadn’t been issued by the college.

Speaking to KCLR News, Student Union President Adam Kane says the order has been temporarily halted as the Minister is currently in the process of reviewing Michael’s files and he will be required to sign in the Garda National Immigration Bureau on January 8th.