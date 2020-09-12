Local support needed to cover Kilkenny man’s medical costs

A Kilkenny man is calling for local support to help cover the medical costs of his father’s serious accident.

Canon Norman Lynas, a former dean of St Canice’s Cathedral in Kilkenny, has been left paralysed by his fall down the stairs whilst in Bermuda in late July.

He was airlifted to Boston, where his doctors say there is a chance of recovery, and he may even be able to walk again in the future, though it’s difficult to predict at this early stage.

Norman now needs $1,000,000 for his ongoing care in Boston, and a Go Fund Me Page has been set up to raise the funds needed for his extensive treatment and rehabilitation.

His son Tristan Lynas says any support, financial or otherwise, means a lot to the family:

“Anybody that’s able to give anything at all, if they could go to Go Fund Me, and look at Canon Norman Lynas, any donation large or small would be very much appreciated. And anybody who’s not in a position to make a donation, even positive thoughts- prayers, light a candle, anything that can be done- all contributions to Dad’s wellbeing are extremely welcome. We’re very humbled and overwhelmed by the level of support that we’ve had so far.”

If you wish to support Canon Lynas, you can donate here.