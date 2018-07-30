Local TD Appointed to New Oireachtas Committee
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Local TD Appointed to New Oireachtas Committee

Edwina Grace 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Fine Gael's Pat Deering pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Fine Gael's Pat Deering pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR

Pat Deering says it’s important that any actions in terms of combating climate change don’t negatively affect our agriculture industry.

The Carlow TD has been appointed by the Taoiseach to the new Oireachtas Climate Change Committee which is tasked with finding ways to reduce our carbon emissions.

Deputy Deering also chairs the Agriculture Committee which recently published its own report on climate change.

He’s told KCLR News it’s vital the farming industry isn’t scape-goated.

Edwina Grace

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close