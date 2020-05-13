Local TD calling for clarity on “July Provision” for children with special needs as Coronavirus restrictions continue

A local TD says the government need to announce if children with special needs will be getting extra teaching hours in July this year.

The ”July Provision” is extra tuition from S-N-A teachers every year either in school or in the home.

Because the schools are closed it’s unclear is teachers will be able to go into the homes of special needs students this summer.

Fianna Fail TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she’s been contacted by the families of local children with autism who just need to know if it will happen this year:

“Normally the month of July is there (set aside), it’s a month there that keeps children in a routine, gives them one on one (tuition), that’s how it works, so its excellent, but the problem is and last week I addressed it in the Dail, it is intended to take place and we’ve no clarity on how that would take place and at this stage the families that have been contacting me, we need to know is it going to happen, I don’t know myself if it can”.