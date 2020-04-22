Local TD claims some nurses at St Luke’s Hospital are wearing boiler suits due to shortage of protective gowns

A local TD claims some nurses at St Luke’s hospital are wearing boiler suits because there is a shortage of protective gowns

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she has been contacted by health staff who are terrified on a daily basis as they return home to their families after work.

She says it’s a big worry for them:

“I mean they’re all doing an excellent jobs, everyone is doing their best but you need to make sure you have the proper PPE because at the end of the day we have to go by our guidelines and we have to make sure that these staff are there, whether it healthcare, or hospice”.

“They’re giving a great service, they’re going in there, if you look at the statistics, 25% of people with Coronavirus are healthcare workers, thats huge percentage wise”.

However in a statement to KCLR a spokesperson for St Lukes Hospital says only approved PPE is being used at the hospital.

It says all such equipment provided to hospitals must be infection control approved and if it is not then it cannot be used.

The Ireland East Hospital Group says it is working continuously to ensure there is a sufficient supply of PPE for all hospitals in the group.