Local TDs respond to new government measures

Local TDs have given their reaction to new measures announced by the government this afternoon, with some saying there is more work to do.

The government is raising the COVID19 social welfare payment and sick pay to €350 a week and are promising to pay up to 70 per cent or €410 a week of employee’s wages when the employer pays the remaining 30-per cent.

The Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe says it will have a significant impact on the public finances but Ireland must act now to avoid a greater economic challenge in the future.

Local Minister John Paul Phelan says the government can afford the estimated cost of cost €3.7 billion over 12 weeks but he’s warning that things could change again in that time.

Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness says he fully supports the new coronavirus measures brought in by Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris today.

“It’s only right to provide social welfare for everyone affect by the current crisis.”

However, the Carlow Kilkenny Deputy says further measures may still be needed and we can’t assume the job is done.

Meanwhile, new TD Malcolm Noonan says a national unity government is effectively working behind the scenes to combat the coronavirus.

The current extraordinary measures are being brought in by a caretaker regime in an absence of a new government being formed following the general election.

The Greens had called for a National Government to be set up.

He says that all the political parties are now coming together to see that everything that can be done is being done.