Local war hero Pat Walsh to be remembered today during special ceremony

A centenary’s taking place today to commemorate a local war hero.

100 years ago this week, Dunnamaggin man Pat Walsh was shot dead in Tullaroan during the Irish War of Independence.

Canice Hickey is Chair of the local Pat Walsh Memorial Committee, and is organising a special private ceremony for him this afternoon.

He outlines Pat’s significance in local history; Pat wa a local man here in Dunnamaggin and a 100 years ago he was shot on the hills of Tullaroan during the War of Independence.