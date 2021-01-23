Local weather expert predicts midnight snowfall for Carlow and Kilkenny

Snow is expected to hit Carlow and Kilkenny by midnight tonight (Saturday).

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place locally from 6 o’clock this evening until noon tomorrow.

Alan O’Reilly, local forecaster with Carlow Weather, says the level of snowfall will vary across both counties;

“It will probably start to fall at around midnight in Carlow and Kilkenny. It’ll fall for a couple of hours, and then it will freeze again, so that will make for very treacherous conditions on Sunday morning. It’s likely that many people will wake up to snow on Sunday morning. It could be anything from a dusting to a couple of centimetres- enough to make a snowball, enough to make a snowman in some areas. But certainly getting very treacherous as it freezes after that.”

Alan is also urging locals to beware of slippery conditions when out walking or driving this weekend.

He says people need to take heed of the dangers that come with this cold snap;

“I’ve gotten a few reports of very slippery footpaths, because obviously when rain falls on top of frozen roads and footpaths, it causes dangerous conditions” he explains. “So do be very careful because whether it falls as sleet or rain, once it falls on temperatures that are already very low, it’s a very messy set-up.”