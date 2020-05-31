Locals disappointed over the closure of the Barrow track for the Bank Holiday

Carlow people expressed their disappointment across social media channels today over the closure of the Barrow track at Bestfield/ Old Sugar factory site this weekend.

The local amenity has been sealed off for works by Waterways Ireland which are due to start this Tuesday. Locals are criticising the timing, saying people need to be able to go for walks in the pandemic as it’s a much used amenity and especially during the long weekend.

Carlow man Walter Lacey and former member of Carlow Co Council told KCLR news he was very surprised at the timing of the works, especially as this is the weekend the Regatta would normally take place. He also said it’s the perfect walk way to social distance, enjoy exercise and family time.