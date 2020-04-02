Locals invited to pay respects to Dr Amged El Hawrani, the first frontline worker to die of Coronavirus in the UK

Locals are invited to pay their respects online to the man who was the first frontline worker to die in the UK of coronavirus.

Dr Amged El Hawrani was married to Carlow woman Pamela Foley of Shillelagh Grove in Tullow.

His funeral took place in Bristol in the UK this week but those who wish to leave messages of condolence with his family can now do so HERE

A minute’s silence was held in his memory at hospitals in the UK earlier this week.

Tributes for the 55-year-old have come in from across the medical profession.