‘Lock up your valuables’ is the call to fitness enthusiasts in Carlow and Kilkenny after a gym session proves costly for one local man

New Year, new you is the mantra every January but for those with gym-based resolutions, Gardaí have a warning.

A lot of money gets spent each year on fitness equipment and clothing and they can often be easy pickings for would-be thieves.

And Garda Andy Neill says it’s not difficult to lift such items from sporting outlets telling KCLR News; “So, many people are hitting the gyms and fitness clubs after Christmas, timely reminder to watch out for your valuables that you either bring to the changing room or indeed have in a bag with you in the gym, even where lockers are provided they’re often very, very weak construction, the locks might be simple three or four digit combination and they will not deter the keen thief”.

He adds that at least one man’s been caught out recently; “He actually had his Apple Airpods in the bag, I believe, near to him in the gym of a hotel, the Airpods were taken, at €250 less, so again if you notice suspicious in any changing room even slightly suspicious you should always highlight it to management immediately and of course where any theft or crime is observed obviously contact ourselves at the local station or the emergency number.”