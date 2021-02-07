Loose dogs in Carlow’s Mount Leinster are risking lambing season

Loose dogs in Carlow’s Mount Leinster are having “devastating effects” during this lambing season.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella is raising the concern, which he says is affecting many farmers in the area.

He says many walkers are bringing dogs up the Mountain, but they’re allowing them to run free and they’r terrifying sheep there.

Cllr Kinsella fears it’s causing sheep to miscarry and is urging people to keep their dogs on a leash.