The Lord Bagenal in Leighlinbridge will host a special homecoming celebration this evening for Grand National champion trainer, Willie Mullins.

James Keogh, owner of the Lord Bagenal, praised Mullins as a “legend,” describing the moment as “history in the making.”

Mullins, along with winning horse Nick Rocket, owner Stewart Andrew, and champion jockey Patrick Mullins, will all be in attendance at the event, which is set to begin at 5pm. The public is invited to join in the festivities.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mr. Keogh shared that this win is particularly special for the Mullins family, marking a significant achievement in their legendary career.