Luxembourg Ambassador visits Kilkenny City Vocational School

Students from Kilkenny City Vocational School have been outlining their sustainability initiatives to the Luxembourg Ambassador to Ireland.

Florence Ensch’s visit forms part of the festivities to mark the 50th anniversary of Ireland signing up to the EU and comes ahead of tomorrow’s EU Day.

Ambassador Ensch told KCLR News she was impressed by what she saw and heard locally.

“We had a lovely presentation on sustainability initiatives undertaken by the school as part of their Green Schools partnership. There was also wonderful research being done by the students on sustainable tourism initiatives.”

She adds that “young people are aware that they are the European future. It’s great to see them engaging with European questions and working to make the world a better place.”