Lyra, The High Kings, Cry Before Dawn all heading to Balllykeeffe Amptheatre in Kilkenny this summer with tickets on sale today
Tickets will be available via the venue website from 9am
Ballykeeffee Amphitheatre’s announced its summer lineup.
Hot on the heels of the revelation that The Stunning‘s to return (that gig now sold out by the way) the venue committee last night outlined the rest of their summer programme.
Mooncoin man Darren Holden brings his The High Kings home while Lyra, Cry Before Dawn, Stockton’s Wing and more are also due (full listing below).
Tickets go on sale this (Wednesday) morning from 9am via ballykeeffeamphitheatre.com
Full lineup:
Fri 16th June: Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents ‘Sense and Sensibility’
Sat 1st July: The Dublin Gospel Choir
Sat 8th July: The Riptide Movement
Sat 15th July: ABBAesque
Sat 22nd July: Stockton’s Wing
Sat 29th July: LYRA
Sat 5th August: The High Kings
Sun 6th August: The Big Generator presents “Rock Rising”
Sat 12th August: Lisa McHugh
Sat 19th August: The Stunning [SOLD OUT]
Sat 26th August: Cry Before Dawn