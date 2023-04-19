Lyra, The High Kings, Cry Before Dawn all heading to Balllykeeffe Amptheatre in Kilkenny this summer with tickets on sale today

Ballykeeffee Amphitheatre’s announced its summer lineup.

Hot on the heels of the revelation that The Stunning‘s to return (that gig now sold out by the way) the venue committee last night outlined the rest of their summer programme.

Mooncoin man Darren Holden brings his The High Kings home while Lyra, Cry Before Dawn, Stockton’s Wing and more are also due (full listing below).

Tickets go on sale this (Wednesday) morning from 9am via ballykeeffeamphitheatre.com

Full lineup:

Fri 16th June: Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents ‘Sense and Sensibility’

Sat 1st July: The Dublin Gospel Choir

Sat 8th July: The Riptide Movement

Sat 15th July: ABBAesque

Sat 22nd July: Stockton’s Wing

Sat 29th July: LYRA

Sat 5th August: The High Kings

Sun 6th August: The Big Generator presents “Rock Rising”

Sat 12th August: Lisa McHugh

Sat 19th August: The Stunning [SOLD OUT]