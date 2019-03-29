M7 delays for local motorists going to Dublin this weekend

Motorists across Carlow and Kilkenny who are thinking of heading to Dublin at any stage over the weekend, are being warned to expect significant delays.

The M7 will be closed both ways bewteen Naas North and Naas South from 9pm tonight until 10pm on Sunday night for the demolition of an overpass.

Traffic will be diverted on to newly constructed slip roads to allow for a bridge to be demolished over the motorway.

Superintendent Oliver Henry, from Naas Garda Station, says they would like people to drive at 25km an hour on the slip road diversion route but it’s only a suggested speed limit.