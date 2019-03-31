M7 reopens in time for Kilkenny Camogie fans

If you’re planning to drive to Dublin today from Carlow or Kilkenny – specially the Kilkenny Camogie fans – your journey on the M7 will be a little quicker.

The section of the motorway in Kildare which was closed for works has re-opened ahead of schedule.

The demolition of a bridge at Junction 9 Osberstown has been completed, after the motorway was shut on Friday evening.

And with GAA fans travelling up to Croke GAA from Kerry, Limerick and Waterford as well this will mean a lot less hassle on the trip.