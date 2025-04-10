Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing, and the National Drugs Strategy, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has expressed her support for the 2025 Capital Plan, which includes key health projects for Carlow and Kilkenny.

The funding aligns with the Government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, boosting productivity, and enhancing community-based care. Significant projects in the region include:

A new Children’s Therapy Services facility at Holy Angels in Carlow, featuring a preschool and therapy pool.

A 50-bed Acute Mental Health Unit at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

The development of a new ambulance base in Carlow.

Minister Murnane O’Connor highlighted the importance of these investments, particularly in mental health services, which will address the growing demand for mental health care and improve local service delivery. She also pointed out that the funding supports the move of Ballyhale Health Centre to a larger primary care facility and the replacement of the community nursing unit at St Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown.

Nationally, the 2025 plan includes the completion of the New Children’s Hospital, the construction of the National Maternity Hospital, and the expansion of bed capacity under the Acute Hospital Inpatient Bed Capacity Expansion Plan 2024-2031.

Minister Murnane O’Connor concluded, “These projects will create lasting benefits and ensure that local communities have access to the best possible healthcare facilities.”