Major road closure on Kilkenny Wexford border

A major road closure’s in effect in the New Ross area..

Works are being carried out on the new roundabout at the N30 / R700 MountElliot Junction meaning the N30 & R700 is closed to all traffic since 7am this morning & continues to 7pm tomorrow (Thurs) evening.

Diversions are in operation:

New Ross bound traffic from Thomastown / Graiguenamanagh using the R700 will be diverted left at Ferry Bridge to Corcoran’s Cross and via Old Ross to the N25 at Ballynabola.

New Ross bound traffic from Enniscorthy using the N30 will be diverted at Ballymacksey to the N25 at Carrickbyrne using the R735 via Adamstown.

Enniscorthy bound traffic from Waterford will be diverted via the N25 to Carrickbyrne, then onto the R735 via Adamstown to the N30 at Ballymacksey.

Kilkenny bound traffic from Wexford using the N25 will be diverted at Ballynabola via Old Ross to Corcorans Cross and onto the N30 to Ferry Bridge.

These works are weather dependant and delays may be experienced at peak times.