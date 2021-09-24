Make Way Day kicks off in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

Gardaí say they’ll be strongly supporting today’s Make Way Day.

The Disability Federation of Ireland organised initiative calls on all of us to be mindful of other road and path users, particularly those with impaired mobility.

You’re asked to not park on footpaths or use designated disabled parking bays without a proper permit.

As part of Operation Enable, An Garda Síochána have targeted offences relating to the improper use of disabled parking bays and parking on footpaths with over 2,200 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued so far this year.

