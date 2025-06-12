A man’s been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Annie McCarrick.

The American woman, who was living in Ireland, went missing in March 1993.

Gardaí investigating her disappearance today began a search operation at a resident in Clondalkin, Dublin, the current residents of which are not under investigation.

This morning they arrested man aged in his sixties under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 – he’s been detained at a Garda Station in Dublin.

They say they continue to keep Annie’s family fully updated in relation to the investigation.

Last sightings of here were on a bus heading for Enniskerry in County Wicklow and at Johnnie Fox’s pub in Glencullen, Dublin.

An appeal for information still stands – the team can be contacted at Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600 or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111.