Man arrested following aggravated burglary in Kilkenny on Friday
Gardaí are appealing to anybody with information or footage to contact them
One person’s been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Kilkenny city on Friday evening.
It happened at a residence in the Garrincreen area.
A man was detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations continue with Gardaí appealing to anyone that may have information or footage to contact them.