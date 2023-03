Man assaulted and cars damaged as workers attacked with stones in Carlow town

A Garda investigation is underway following reports that workers assessing a site in Carlow proposed for rapid build modular homes for refugees were assaulted in the town on Monday.

A security firm was also present when a number of men starting firing stones causing damage to a number of vehicles at the scene in Carrigbrook on the Tullow road.

One of the Surveyors was struck in the head with a stone and required hospital treatment.

In a statement to KCLR News a spokesperson on the Department of Equality & Integration, who have responsibility for the proposed modular homes confirmed that they are aware of the incident:

“The Department is aware of an incident which took place in Carlow at the proposed site of rapid build homes for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.¬† This matter is being dealt with by the relevant authorities”

Speaking on KCLR Live this morning local Councillor John Cassin condemned what happened:

“It’s not a reflection at all of the people on the Tullow Road or of people in Carlow overall. Absolutely this shouldn’t be happening and we should be condemning it”