Man assaulted and cars damaged as workers attacked with stones in Carlow town

A Garda investigation is underway following reports that workers assessing a site in Carlow proposed for rapid build modular homes for refugees were assaulted in the town on Monday.

A security firm was also present when a number of men starting firing stones causing damage to a number of vehicles at the scene in Carrigbrook on the Tullow road.

One of the Surveyors was struck in the head with a stone and required hospital treatment.

In a statement to KCLR News a spokesperson on the Department of Equality & Integration, who have responsibility for the proposed modular homes confirmed that they are aware of the incident:

“The Department is aware of an incident which took place in Carlow at the proposed site of rapid build homes for those fleeing the war in Ukraine. This matter is being dealt with by the relevant authorities”

Speaking on KCLR Live this morning local Councillor John Cassin condemned what happened:

“It’s not a reflection at all of the people on the Tullow Road or of people in Carlow overall. Absolutely this shouldn’t be happening and we should be condemning it”