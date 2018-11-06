One man’s dead & a woman & child injured following a road crash on the Portlaoise to Carlow road this morning

A man’s died following a road crash on the Portlaoise to Carlow road.

It happened just before nine o’clock this morning close to Simmon’s Mill Cross.

The man, who’s in his 40s, was in collission with another car. Its occupants, a female & her child, were taken to Portlaoise General Hospital & Crumlin Hospital – it’s understood they’ve recieved minor injuries.

Gardai are at the scene and the N80 between Stradbally and Arles is closed while forensic investigations are carried out. Local diversions are in place.