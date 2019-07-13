Man dies in crash on the M9 in South Kilkenny

A man has been killed in a crash in South Kilkenny this morning.

It happened on the M9, southbound, between Junction 10 Knocktopher, and Junction 11 Mullinavat shortly before 8.30am.

He was the sole occupant of the car and there were no other vehicles involved.

He was pronounced dead after 10am.

That stretch of road is going to remain closed until lunchtime at the earliest while a forensic examination takes place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed or came upon the incident this morning to contact them in Thomastown on 056 7754150.