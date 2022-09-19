Man due before Kilkenny District court charged in connection with weekend assault in Thomastown

A man is due in court this morning in connection with an assault in Thomastown at the weekend.

Gardaí sealed off a scene on Low Street in the town following the incident which happened on Saturday night at around 11.30pm.

A 38 year old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment where he remains.

A man aged in his late 40’s was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due before Kilkenny District court this morning (10.30am).

Garda investigations are continuing.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and might have witnessed what happened is being asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150.