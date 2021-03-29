KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man due in court after €215,000 worth of drugs were found in Kildare
The discovery was made after a search by gardai over the weekend.
A man will appear in court today, after drugs worth €215,000 were found in County Kildare.
The discovery was made after a search by gardai over the weekend.
Officers found cannabis herb worth around €200,000 and cocaine with a value of €15,000 during this search.
It was carried out in a premises in Kildare at around 5:30pm on Saturday evening.
The drugs are worth €215,000 in total with an amount of drug paraphernalia also recovered.
It’s part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.
A man in his mid-twenties was arrested and is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at half ten this morning.