Man due in court in Carlow in connection with shooting incident in Tullow on Monday

A man has been charged to appear in court in connection with a shooting incident in Tullow this week.

KCLR news reported in recent days that the man, aged in his 20’s was arrested on Monday evening after shots were fired at a van in the area earlier that day.

Gardaí seized the vehicle for a technical examination and the man was taken for questioning to Carlow Garda station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences of the State Act 1939.

He was detained overnight on Monday and Tuesday and has now been charged in connection with the incident.

He will be brought before Carlow District Court this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.