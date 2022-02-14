Man due in court in connection with Co Tipperary drugs seizure worth €125,000+

One man’s to appear before the courts this morning in connection with a drugs seizure in Co Tipperary.

On Friday afternoon, more than €125,000 worth of cannabis was discovered during the search of a house in a rural location between Nenagh and Toomevara.

€13,000 wasin the form of cannabis plants found in what’s been described as a “sophisticated grow-house” in the attic with €112,000 of cannabis herb unveiled elsewhere on the premises.

A man aged in his sixtes was arrested at the scene and taken to Nenagh Garda Station for questioning.

He’s been charged, and is due before a special sitting of Tipperary District Court this morning. (Monday, 14th February).