One person’s due before the courts today in connection with a drug seizure in County Laois.

As part of ongoing investigations under Operation Tara targeting drug trafficking networks Gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the M7 – about €100,000 worth of suspected cocaine was discovered and seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man aged in his thirties was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in hte Dublin Metropolitan Region.

A follow-up search of a resident in West Dublin resulted in a further seizure of an estimated €160,000 worth of cannabis, €1.2million ketamine, €530,000 cocaine and €210,000 diamorphine – all of which will undergo analysis.

Investigations are ongoing while the man arrested will appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.