Man due in court today following big drug seizure in Carlow at the weekend

A man is due before Kilkenny District court this morning in connection with a significant drugs seizure in Carlow at the weekend.

He was arrested in the Ballinabranna area on Saturday after attempting to flee when stopped by local detectives.

Gardai believe the cannabis with an estimated street value of €40,000 was destined for the local market.

They intercepted the haul when a driver refused to stop for members of the local Detective unit in the Ballinabranna area on Saturday afternoon.

He tried to flee and subsequently crashed the car he was driving before taking off on foot.

However Gardai caught up with the man in his 40’s and discovered the drugs in his possession.

He was arrested and taken to Carlow Garda station for questioning and has since been charged under the misuse of drugs act.

He is due before a sitting of Kilkenny district court this morning in connection with the seizure.