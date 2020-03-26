Man in custody after woman was found dead in Kilkenny City

Searches are being carried out at three locations in Kilkenny city after a woman was found dead in Maudlin St yesterday.

One man is in Garda custody.

Residents of Maudlin Street in the city are trying come to terms with the death of the local woman whose body was found after Gardaí were alerted to a disturbance at a house in the area yesterday evening shortly before 6 o clock.

Aged in her 70’s she was well known in the tight knit community and neighbours say there’s a great sense of shock at the news of her death.

A man was arrested in the area and taken for questioning to Kilkenny Garda station.

KCLR news has learned that three locations in the city are being searched as part of the investigation into her death.

Gardai are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination to determine how she died.

The scene at Maudlin St remains sealed off this morning for a technical exam.