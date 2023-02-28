Man in his 60’s arrested on suspicion of murder after body is discovered at a house in Meadow Way Kilkenny

A man in his 60’s remains in Garda custody this morning in Kilkenny in connection with the death of another man in the city.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 37 year old man was discovered at around 6pm on Monday.

Gardai were called to a house on Meadow Way after emergency services were alerted to an incident there.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 69 year old man was taken into custody shortly afterwards, he’s still being held at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act

Gardai remained at the scene of the house overnight when the body remains pending the arrival of the state pathologist today