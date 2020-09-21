Man in hospital following machete attack in Waterford

A man’s in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked with a machete at a house in Waterford overnight.

Gardai say they’re investigating an aggravated burglary at a premises in St. Herblain Park at around three o’clock this morning (Monday, 21 September).

The victim, who’s in his thirties, is being treated at University Hospital Waterford for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this stage and Gardai say investigations are ongoing.