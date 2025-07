The man who died in Wednesday’s workplace accident in County Wicklow has been named.

He was Laois native John Maher, a resident of Rathangan in Kildare.

The father of two was aged in his forties and had been working on a building site in Rathdrum when the tragic incident occurred.

Gardaí­ and the Health and Safety Authority are continuing their investigations.

Funeral details have been announced – see here.