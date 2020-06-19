Man killed in farm incident in Co Kilkenny

A man has been killed a farm accident in Co Kilkenny this afternoon.

KCLR understands that the man in his mid-60s got trapped under a combine harvester.

Gardai from Thomastown are on the scene investigating the incident which happened just after three o’clock.

The Health and Safety Authority have comfirmed to KCLR that they have also launched an investigation and will be at the scene either this evening or tomorrow morning.