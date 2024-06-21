The man responsible for the deaths of a local mother and her two daughters almost 16 years ago has been denied parole.

30-year-old Sharon Whelan with 7-year-old Zarah and 2 year-old Nadia were found dead at their home in Roscon, Windgap on Christmas Day after a fire drew the attention of others in the area.

Brian Hennessy, who was aged in his early twenties at the time, was found guilty the following year and received three life sentences, two to run consecutively.

His latest bid for freedom this week was denied – he can apply for parole again in 2026.

Sharon’s brother John Whelan on The KCLR Daily today with Brian Redmond spoke of the family’s relief at the result but also their trepidation knowing they have to face it all again in about 18 months time and he reiterated his appeal for the system to be overhauled;