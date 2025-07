A man has been seriously injured following a crash in Waterford last evening.

The collision involving a car and a motorcycle happened shortly after 7:30pm at Monvoy, Tramore.

Emergency services attended the scene and the motorcyclist, who’s aged in his fifties, was take to University Hospital Waterford.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man aged in his sixties, was arrested and has been detained under section 4 of the criminal justice act.

The route remains closed with diversions in place.