Man sustained a number of gunshot wounds following shooting incident in Co Wicklow

A man’s being treated in hospital following a shooting incident in Co Wicklow.

It happened just after 4:30pm yesterday (Thursday) evening at Bellevue Hill, Delgany.

The man, who’s aged in his mid-forties, sustained a number of gunshot wounds but his injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

Another man, aged in his late teens, was also assaulted and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anybody who was in the area at the time, in particular motorists who might have dashcam footage from between 4:15 & 4:45 are asked to contact Gardaí.